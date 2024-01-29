Marcos Jr wants people's initiative initiators to stop: Zubiri

The situation is getting out of hand.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to ask initiators of the people's initiative to stop their campaign amid ongoing bickering between the two houses of Congress, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday.

Happening: Press conference of Senate President @migzzubiri Majority Leader @senatorjoelv and SP Pro Tempore @loren_legarda regarding the people's initiative issue pic.twitter.com/4W5qBMnxkD — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) January 29, 2024

In a press briefing, Zubiri said he was able to talk to the President before the latter's trip to Vietnam Monday for a 2-day state visit.

"The President said ang gusto lang niya ay economic provisions but the situation is getting out of hand and people are already speculating on the possibilities of (what) this PI could do. And so, ang sabi niya he will stop. He will tell the initiators of PI to stop the initiative," Zubiri told reporters.

"The body language of the President is - let's go back to work. Let's try to go back to normal. I think masyado nang mainit ngayon ang bakbakang pulitikal. I believe he is trying to lower the temperature a bit para sa ganun ay hindi tayo mawala sa ating unang tungkulin, which is to pass legislation for the benefit of our country."

He said the President's decision came before the Commission on Elections en banc suspended all proceedings related to the people's initiative.

"The moon and the stars have aligned today for our democracy," he said.

He also thanked Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile for emphasizing the need for checks and balances.

He said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also affirmed that the people's initiative was flawed from the start. "Ang sabi niya mali 'yung tanong, na hindi dapat pinag-uusapan dito itong posisyon ng PI initiators which is to vote as one in the discussions on the amendments to the Constitution."

Under the initiative, senators and congressmen will vote jointly on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

Joint voting would mean the Senate's 24 members will be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' more than 300 lawmakers.

House lawmakers have defended the people's initiative, saying the Senate has failed to move on proposals to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution.

Zubiri confirmed a rift had formed between the House of Representatives and the Senate after congressmen pushed for the people's initiative that would effectively dilute the Senate vote.

"Nagkasamaan na ng loob. To quote the statement of our Majority Floor Leader: 'Nagsolian na ng kandila,'" he said.

For her part, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda castigated the people's initiative, saying people who signed it did not know that it was for the purpose of amending the Constitution.

"Ni isang tao po wala akong nakausap na naintindihan kung ano ba 'yung pag-amyenda sa Constitution at ano ba ang mangyayari kung mabuwag ba ang Senado. Akala daw nila ay Comelec registration, akala daw nila may kapalit na TUPAD o AICS. Akala daw nila ay nagsu-survey lang ang mga barangay," she said.

"Sinuri ko ang mga barangay na kaya kong kausapin at wala po talaga."