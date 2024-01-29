Comelec suspends people's initiative proceedings

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Election on Monday said its en banc suspended all proceedings related to the people's initiative that seeks to revise the 1987 Constitution.

The Comelec has received signature forms from hundreds of towns and cities for the people's initiative. But the campaign has faced allegations of signature-buying and questions on legality.

The poll body said it suspended the proceedings as it needed to revisit the resolution governing a people’s initiative.

"A lot of questions are questions of first instance… We are realizing mukhang maraming tanong kaya siguro kailangan ma-revisit muna," Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr. said.

Under the initiative, senators and congressmen will vote jointly on charter change proposals, instead of separately as two houses of Congress.

Joint voting would mean the Senate's 24 members will be outnumbered by the House of Representatives' more than 300 lawmakers.

— With a report from Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News