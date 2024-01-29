Marcos Jr departs for Vietnam for state visit, VP Sara designated gov't caretaker

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers a speech during the Bagong Pilipinas Kick-Off Rally in Manila on January 28, 2024. The rally is said to be a “call to action” for Filipinos to participate in the government’s efforts to improve the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday departed for Vietnam for a two-day state visit.

In his departure speech at the Villamor Airbase, he stressed the importance of visiting the country to “reaffirm the commitment in further strengthening bilateral relations” of Vietnam and Philippines.

Vietnam is a fellow member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Philippines’s “only strategic partner in the ASEAN region”, said Marcos.

The President is expected to meet the leaders of Vietnam including President Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly of Vietnam Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to discuss cooperation on various areas.

“Maritime cooperation will be one of the cornerstones of the strategic partnership which we are going to forge, and we hope to strengthen this aspect during my visit to promote peace and stability in our region,” he said.

“I will also discuss cooperation in defense and security, trade and investments, education, tourism, as well as regional and multilateral issues of concern,” he added.

Marcos will also face business leaders to promote trade and investment relations

“I strongly believe that we have a vast array of opportunities, especially in a post-pandemic world,” he said.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that there are 39 agreements expected to be signed during the visit in the fields of “trade and investments, customs, air services, agriculture, visa waivers for diplomatic and official passport holders, visa facilitation, tourism, among others.”

He is also scheduled to meet with approxiately 7,000 Filipinos working and residing in Vietnam.

“Most of them are professionals, including teachers who have been shaping the minds of future generations,” he said.

“I hope that they will be able to continue to exhibit the best of Filipino values and that the State Visit will result in lasting opportunities for them and for our country,” he added.

The Philippines and Vietnam’s relations have spanned for over 50 years and with this visit, Marcos hopes to bring that to even “greater heights”.

“I believe that we will usher in a new era of friendship and cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

Marcos Jr’s state visit is upon the invitation of Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong.

Joining the President are First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and some members of the economic team.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte is designated as the government’s caretaker while Marcos is in Vietnam until January 30.