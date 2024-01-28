UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan (second from left) visits detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio (center). Photo from Khan's X account.

MANILA — UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan visited detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio and human rights defenders Marielle Domequil and Alexander Abinguna at the Tacloban City Jail this weekend.

The three were arrested in separate police and military operations in 2020 over alleged illegal possession of firearms and explosives that human rights and journalist groups have described as "trumped-up" charges.

After 4 years, their trial is "still dragging on," Khan wrote on X on Sunday.

"How long must they wait to be free?!" she also said, noting that they were the only international team so far allowed by the Philippine government to visit the detained Filipinos.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez has assured the public that Cumpio's case is being handled by a court.

"Ang kasong iyon ay nasa poder na ng ating court system at 'yan ay independently at separate co-equal branch," Vasquez said.

He said that 3 of 4 cases against Cumpio, a community journalist and radio broadcaster, are already in court.

"Ang ibig sabihin niyan tumatakbo ang ating hustisya at lahat ng nagkakasala ay nagkakaroon ng pagkakataon na sagutin," he added.

'RED-TAGGING'

This week, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and the Anti-Terrorism Council met with Khan, who raised concerns about red-tagging.

"Sa NTF-ELCAC, ang concern ay she would like to get further information on the red-tagging issue because alam naman nating lahat, even abroad, NTF-ELCAC is being equated unfairly to red-tagging," NTF-ELCAC executive director Ernesto Torres Jr. said.

Red-tagging refers to the practice of labeling individuals and groups as members, affiliates and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front.

The UN Human Rights Office warned in 2020 that the vilification of dissent had become “increasingly institutionalized and normalized.”

It also said that the practice poses a threat to civil society and to freedom of expression.

"She would like to hear more from us kung ano ang ginagawa natin to prevent such things from happening," Torres said.

Khan is in the Philippines for a 2-week visit to look into the state of freedom of opinion and expression in the country. — Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News