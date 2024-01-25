Atty. Hue Jyro U. Go, Chief of Staff, and Ms. Venet Q. Andal, Head Executive Assistant, extend a warm welcome to Ms. Irene Z. Khan. Handout/PTFOMS.

MANILA (UPDATE) — Officials of the controversial National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on Wednesday met with a United Nations (UN) expert, who is in the Philippines for a two-week visit to look into the freedom of opinion and expression in the country.



The NTF-ELCAC, together with the Anti-Terrorism Council, presented its accomplishments, challenges and strategies for the future to UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan.

“During the press conference, most of the time, she was just absorbing the presentations that we prepared... We briefed her about the mandate of the organization and what it has done for the past five years,” NTF-ELCAC executive director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said during the task force’s virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Citing time constraints, Khan expressed a desire for further clarification in an additional meeting. One of the concerns raised by Khan was the issue on red-tagging, according to Torres.

“For instance, sa NTF-ELCAC ang concern ay she would like to get further information on the red-tagging issue because alam naman nating lahat, even abroad, NTF-ELCAC is being equated unfairly to red-tagging. She would like to hear more from us kung ano ang ginagawa natin to prevent such things from happening,” he noted.

“We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to address any outstanding issues and reinforce the collaborative dialogue that has defined the visit,” he added.

But the official clarified that the government has "no policy on red-tagging."

"It is a term that was created by the CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines–New People's Army-National Democratic Front) to demonize the efforts of the government in exposing the duplicity of the CPP-NPA-NDF... We are exposing the truth about certain organizations and individuals, ang usual reaction ay you will be vilified by the community because you are a ‘red-tagger’. Nagkakaroon ng negative impression with what you are doing,” Torres claimed.

According to Torres, Khan’s visit is a testament to the Philippines’ “commitment to transparency, open dialogue, and protection of civic space in our nation.”

“This visit offers an exceptional opportunity for the international community to gain a nuanced understanding of the policies that govern our nation. It is a chance for us to underscore our commitment to fostering a climate of openness and transparency,” Torres said.

“In our interactions, UNSR Ms. Khan highlighted the need for a delicate balance in addressing challenges while considering broader implications for societal and individual interests,” he continued.

Torres said the NTF-ELCAC is “eagerly awaiting” the UN expert’s observations and recommendations for the task force’s programs.

“I would like to believe all these things would be shared by the UN rapporteur during her press conference on February 2. In the meantime, she’s still reserving ang comments niya sa atin,” he said.

During the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, previous officials of the NTF-ELCAC were accused of red-tagging activists, journalists and critics of the government.

Another UN rapporteur, Ian Fry, recommended in November the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC as it is allegedly operating with impunity.

Fry said a full and independent probe is needed to look into the past operations of the anti-communist task force.

DFA MEETING

Meanwhile, Khan on Thursday also met with the Department of Foreign Affairs led by Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations (OUMAIER) Charles Jose.

“It provided an opportunity for me to highlight our country’s standing as a gobal leader in human rights particularly in upholding freedom of expression. I impressed upon Ms Khan that our vibrant democracy has created an open and enabling civic and media space with over 2,000 private media outlets contributing significantly to the democratic discourse,” Jose said.

They also discussed protecting freedom of expression and the Philippines’ “unwavering commitment to sustaining democratic order.”

Jose said Khan was gracious in recognizing the Philippines’ “deep commitment to fostering environment where diverse opinions valued and expressions are protected.”

Jose said Khan did not raise specific issues in the DFA meeting.



