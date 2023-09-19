NTF-ELCAC budget down over 20 pct in 2024

MANILA - The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's budget will decrease by 21.51 percent in 2024.

Speaking for the country's economic managers during the 2024 budget deliberations at the House of Representatives, House Appropriations Committee senior vice chair, Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Quimbo said the council's work has been successful so its funding requirements will be smaller.

"Pagdating naman po dito sa NTF-ELCAC, marami po sa ating LGUs and local task forces ang nakapag-declare na ng insurgency-free or in a state of stable internal peace and security na senyales na rin na sila po bukas na para sa mas mababang (pondo)," Quimbo said.

"If you will notice comparing the 2023 GAA levels to the 2024 NEP levels bumaba na ang amounts from P13.086 billion to P10.264 billion, that's a 21.51 percent decrease," Quimbo added.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel disputed claims of the council's success.

"Proof po ng pagiging ineffective niya, ang goal po niya is to end the local communist armed conflict and while the sector says na patapos na po yung armed conflict ngayon pa po dumadami ang members ng NTFELCAC and that would require of course additional finding para sa mga meetings nila," Manuel said.

H also cited the NTF-ELCAC's leading hand in the distribution of assistance or ayuda by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"When it comes to our civlian agencies yun nga po yung isa ding sentiment natin halimbawa sa DSWD kasi sila ang namamahagi ng assistance pero yung listahan ay galing nbaman daw sa NTF-ELCAC and they dont express any intent to verify the list that was given to them by the NTF-ELCAC 'di lahat talaga natin nakikitaan ng any semblance of transparency or pagiging efficient natin sa pamamahagi ng ating pondo," Manuel added.

Manuel also flagged the Office of the President's fund transfers to the NTF-ELCAC.

"Mismong OP ay merong mga fund transfer sa mga ahensiya ng gubyerno gamit yung budget ng kaniyang opisina, halimbawa for 3 years meron pong trinansfer yung OP sa National Security Council P172 million, meron din po sa iba pang mga other executive agencies," Manuel said.

