UN Rapporteur visits Philippine justice department

Atty. Hue Jyro U. Go, Chief of Staff, and Ms. Venet Q. Andal, Head Executive Assistant, extend a warm welcome to Ms. Irene Z. Khan. Handout/PTFOMS.

MANILA -- United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan met with some officials of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday.



Present during the meeting were DOJ Spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano, DOJ Usec. Raul Vasquez and Usec. Hermogenes Andres.

According to Vasquez, among the issues discussed was red-tagging, as they told the UN Rapporteur that the Philippines has no policy on red tagging.

“We explained that there is no policy of red tagging from this government. If there were individual cases that need to be addressed where red tagging happened, we will ask all of the complainants and the evidence we brought for with the DOJ, and we will pursue appropriate cases against those involved in the red tagging,” he said.



Vasquez said they also explained to Khan that the Department of Justice has sufficient mechanism to address red tagging.



Aside from the red tagging issue, the UN Rapporteur also asked, according to DOJ officials, updates on the cases of media killings in the Philippines.



Andres said one of the updates they gave to Khan was the progress on the case of media personality Percy Lapid killed in 2022.



“We explained that despite the fact that the accused here is a high ranking government official, level of undersecretary, we pursued the case. We were able to build up the case against these individuals, and in fact the court has already issued a warrant of arrest and the co-accused has actually been convicted already in court,” Andres said.

He added that they told the UN Rapporteur that there is no white washing of any particular case, even if it involved high ranking officials.



But the DOJ officials also told Khan that not all the media killings are related to their job as media practitioners.



“What we have discovered is, while there are media personalities involved, the reason behind their death are really personal vendetta or money controversy, money issues or even, you know love triangle. So it's not really related to freedom of expression, even if the victims were themselves media personalities,” Andres added.



The DOJ officials also presented and explained with Khan the structure of the Philippines justice system. They said they also highlighted the different agencies of the Department of Justice and the reforms they have implemented and will continue to implement.



Among them was the amendments on the Administrative Order 35 which was created as the government’s institutional machinery dedicated to the resolution of unsolved cases of political violence in the form of extra judicial killings or EJK, enforced disappearances, torture and other grave violations of the rights to life, liberty and security of persons.



Meanwhile, the DOJ officials reiterated that the visit of UN Rapporteur Khan has nothing to do with the International Criminal Court (ICC) probe against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

