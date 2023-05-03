MULTIMEDIA
Journalists called on to defend press freedom
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 03 2023 09:55 PM
Media rights advocates commemorate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day with a march at University of the Philippines, Diliman campus in Quezon City on Wednesday. The groups appealed for the immediate release of detained community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio. The rallyists also called on all journalists in the mainstream and alternative media to continue the fight for genuine press freedom amid the online attacks from those affected by their stories.
