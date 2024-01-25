Home > News UN Special Rapporteur Khan to examine PH’s state of free expression in 12-day visit ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 26 2024 01:29 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A UN Special Rapporteur for free speech questions Philippine officials about media killings and red-tagging in the country. Officials are quick to clarify that Irene Khan’s mission to the Philippines is not related to the Duterte drug war probe of the International Criminal Court. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 25, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight United Nations UN human rights Irene Khan ICC International Criminal Court