MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who chairs the Committee on Migrant Workers in the upper chamber of Congress, wants a total deployment ban on Kuwait after the killing there of OFW Jullebee Ranara.

“After the deployment ban, we can sit down with them sa bilateral talks. Pero on our terms. Meron tayong mga conditions na ibibigay sa kanila kung gusto ng ating OFWs,” Tulfo told reporters Friday night.

“You want to talk to us, total deployment ban. 'Pag may pinanghawakan tayo, pag na-issue, then let’s talk on our terms,” he added.

The senator admitted consequences will be inevitable. But he stressed that “a very strong message” must be made, to save overseas Filipino workers from suffering from the same fate as Ranara, whose remains arrived Friday night.

Ranara was found dead last weekend, her body burned, at a desert. Authorities in Kuwait have since arrested the son of Ranara's employer.

“Maapektuhan yung OFWs na pauwi, na baka di makabalik. Pero isipin natin na paulit-ulit nila ginagawa 'to. Of course, there should be a compromise, alang-alang sa kababayan natin. Madami tayo kababayan na inabuso at pinatay at kababuyan na ginawa pa ng employers,” Tulfo said of his proposed deployment ban on Kuwait.

He went on: “Hindi tayo pwede maglambot-lambot dito. I don’t want to show weakness. We need to show strength. Ginago mo kami at may balik. Ang balik, total deployment ban. Kasi they need us. Kailangan nila tayo. Itong Kuwait government, agad-agad nakipag-usap tayo, ano pwede gawin nila to appease us.”

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Toots Ople said last Tuesday that the government will seek "additional safeguards" instead of suspending the deployment of workers to Kuwait after Ranara's killing.

Some 100,220 Filipinos were working in Kuwait last year. At least 47,000 or around 68 percent of them are household workers, according to DMW data.

SCREEN EMPLOYERS

Tulfo also recommended a stricter screening process for employers.

“Unang una, matagal ko sinasabi, bago ma-deploy ang ating OFW Sa mga bansa tulad ng Kuwait, katakot-takot ang mga ginagawa. Police clearance, NBI clearance. Pero sa employer, wala guarantee na itong employer ay malinis at matino. Mentally stable sila dapat. Mga employer, well-screened din,” he said.

“Dapat magpakita ng patunay na malinis record. May police record. Gusto ko din suggest, lahat ng employers sa high-risk country, may document sa neuro psychiatric exam.”

Tulfo said the stringent assessment should cover every single member of the employer's household, as he notes that Ranara's alleged assailant was not her direct employer.

“Not only that, all members of the household… To make sure karapat dapat sila magkaroon ng OFW sa house nila,” he said.

“In fairness sa dalawang amo, mag-asawa, mabait. Yung loko-loko, yung 17 years old na lalake at 4 years old na bata na binabastos pala lagi si Jullebee. Hinahagisan ng dumi, kung ano pang klaseng maltrato at pambabastos,” said Tulfo.

Recruitment agencies must also step up their monitoring.

According to the senator, had the company been conscientious, the crime could have been prevented.

“Isa sa naging problema natin kung bakit pa ulit-ulit, kulang tayo sa monitoring... 'Pag na-deploy OFW sa lugar, pinapabayaan na sila kasi nabayaran na sila. Tapos na. Pinapabayaan na po ng agency. Dapat may constant monitoring on a regular basis, tinitingnan kalagayan ng ating OFWs,” he said.

Tulfo said although Ranara's camp did not complain against the agency, it may have some liability.

“May kalalagyan ang agency, kahit 'di nagsumbong, dahil kapapabayaan pa din. Dahil hindi nila na-monitor si Jullebee. Kung may proper monitoring kasi once or twice a month, hindi sana nangyari 'to,” he said.

He continued: “Kasi pupunta, kakausapin nila — Kamusta? .'Di nakapagsabi (na), 'Hirap na ako dahil itong 17 years old lagi ako hina-harass at tinututukan ng ice pick. Itong 4 years old, hinahagisan ako ng dumi.' Pagkasabi sa recruitment dun, 'di pwede agad pullout. Dalhin agad sa shelter.”

Tulfo said it is vital that recruitment agencies guarantee the contracts will be strictly followed.

“Isa pa, kadalasan sa Kuwait, Middle East, hindi nasusunod (ang) kontrata. Halimbawa, bago umalis (ang) OFW, 'dalawang bata alagaan, bungalow (ang bahay ng employer). Pero pagdating sa lugar, sampu (ang bata), tapos up-and-down ang bahay na nililinisan. Tapos 15 hours trabaho, konti na lang oras sa tulog,” he said.

“Kaya titingnan ko kay Jullebee kung nasunod ang kontrata. 'Pag hindi nakasunod, tatamaan ng lintik ang agency,” he warned.

PUBLIC APOLOGY

The senator said the country should demand a public apology from the Kuwait government.

“Sa ngayon, nag-apologize through a letter sa family and nag-issue ng condolences... Pero kulang 'yan. Public apology para sa mga Pilipino. They should issue that statement. Alanganin daw 'ata, pero titingnan. Sabi ko, failure to do so, mag-deployment ban talaga,” he said.

Filipino officials, Tulfo suggested, should also ask the Kuwait government to ensure OFWs are not forced to fast during Ramadan.

“Isa pa sa napapansin ko tuwing Ramadan, may OFWs hindi natitiis gutom. Hindi sanay sa fasting. Pagod na sa trabaho, overworked, ta's 'di pa papakainin. Nirerespeto natin ang kanilang relihiyon. Dapat relihiyon din natin, respetuhin nila. Kung mag-fast sila, go ahead. Pero dapat, pakainin OFW. Siguro, separate, sa kwarto,” he said.

“Pagod na nga, overworked at puyat, 'di pa papakainin. Ginagawa ng OFW, umaalis na lang. 'Pag lumayas, ta's nahuli, gagawa ng storya at ikukulong. There are so many things kailangan pag-aralan."

Tulfo said he will work with other government bodies to safeguard the welfare of OFWs.

“Gagawa tayo (ng) policies. Pag-iisipan natin mabuti. Kung noon nangyari ganitong insidente, may policies tayo nagawa— but not good enough. This time, pag-aralan natin mabuti lahat ng stakeholders. Let’s get them involved para mabigyan protection lahat ng OFWs,” he said.

“If necessary, I’d be more than happy to talk to the president para kunan siya ng input sa sitwasyon. More importantly for me, agad-agad pag-isipan ko at kasamahan ko sa Senado kung ano hakbang pwede gawin sa bilateral talk para 'di maulit. Pag-uusapan namin safety and security ng OFWs.”

JUSTICE OVER MONETARY BENEFITS

Ranara’s remains arrived at Pair-Pags Center in Paranaque City past 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Tulfo said Ranara's family received financial aid both from the government as well as from his own pocket.

But monetary compensation is not enough, he said.

“May matanggap na insurance ang pamilya. P800,000-plus. May bigay din OWWA na P200,000. Madami tulong, kahit papano. But that’s not enough. For me, it’s the justice dapat makuha ng family. Nangako ako, magbibigay ako ng scholarship sa dalawang anak ni Jullebee. Bread winner pala ito,” Tulfo said.

“Kahit makipag-areglo ang pamilya ng biktima, para sa'kin, dapat i-pursue ng government (ang) pagsampa ng kaso para makulong, makuha (ang) hustisya ng OFW. Government siguro mag-push,” he added.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnell Ignacio promised they will exhaust all efforts to bring justice to the Ranara family.

“Kung sino talaga ang may pananagutan, talagang pasasagutin natin. Very cooperative ang government ng Kuwait. Kinilusan agad. Huli na perpetrator of the crime," Ignacio said.

“Walang nangyari na mabagal. Kita niyo, in a span of a week, nauwi na yung bangkay ni Jullebee,” he added.

The remains of Ranara were transferred to a funeral home. Ignacio said the NBI will perform an autopsy.