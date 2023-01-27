Home  >  News

Gabriela seeks justice for Jullebee Ranara

Posted at Jan 27 2023 08:18 PM

Women’s group GABRIELA stages a protest and a candlelight vigil calling for justice for a slain OFW in Kuwait, Jullebee Ranara, at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday. The charred body of Ranara, 34 years old and married with four children, was found at the Salmi road in Kuwait on January 21, 2023 as reported by the Kuwait media.

