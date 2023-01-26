Body of slain OFW in Kuwait to be flown home

KUWAIT CITY – The remains of slain Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Kuwait, Jullebee Cabilis Ranara will be finally flown home after Kuwaiti government authorities have allowed the release and shipment of the body to the Philippines.

Ranara, 34, married with four children whose charred body with smashed head and traces of alleged torture was found at the Salmi road in Kuwait on January 21, 2023 as reported by the Kuwait media.

Photo of slain OFW in Kuwait, Jullebee Cabilis Ranara

Initial autopsy report showed that the victim was pregnant. The 17-year-old Kuwaiti suspect who confessed to the crime is now in jail.

Ranara arrived in Kuwait in July 2022 and worked as a household service worker for a Kuwaiti family in Jahra. According to the death certificate from the Kuwait Ministry of Health, Forensic Department, Ranara suffered fractures to the skull, face, lower jaw and brain laceration.

Death is attributed to injuries. Philippine Charge d’ Affaires to Kuwait Jose Cabrera III disclosed that arrangements have been made for the shipment of the body, which is expected to arrive in the Manila on Friday, January 27, 2023.

“The assistance of Kuwaiti government authorities in facilitating the release of the human remains of Ms. Ranara and allowing its shipment is greatly appreciated, especially since her return is much-awaited by her bereaved family,” stated Cabrera.

He added that upon arrival in the Philippines, government agencies concerned will assist the family of Ranara in claiming the remains and other arrangements afterwards. The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the case in coordination with Kuwaiti authorities.

It has also assigned a lawyer to take on the case of Ranara. “Forensic examination and analysis of evidence is still in process and the Embassy will request access to information on the results and findings when these have been completed and forwarded to the prosecution,” outlined Cabrera.