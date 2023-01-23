Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople vows justice for slain OFW Jullebee Ranaza as she consoles the mother of the murdered OFW. DMW handout photo

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers on Monday condemned the death of a Kuwait-based Filipino worker, who was reportedly found burned in a desert.

The agency said Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has talked to the family of 35-year-old OFW Jullebee Ranara, whose death was reported by Kuwaiti media over the weekend.

According to reports, Ranara’s burned remains were found in the desert late Sunday. Kuwaiti authorities have arrested the son of her employer, the DMW said.

The DMW said it was waiting for the official report from Kuwaiti authorities and is working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Secretary Ople and the entire DMW condemns this heinous crime and urges the Kuwaiti government to work on the early resolution of the case,” said the agency.

Ople has informed Ranara's family that the DMW would provide them all the necessary support, it added.

Photo from the Presidential Communications Office on Twitter.

Some 1.8 million Filipinos work abroad and close to 6 percent of them were based in Kuwait in 2021, according to government data.

