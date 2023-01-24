Home  >  News

PH gov't vows justice for murdered Filipino worker in Kuwait

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2023 10:24 PM

The Philippine government is urged to review a 2018 labor deal with Kuwait after the gruesome murder of a Filipino domestic worker in the Gulf state.

Kuwaiti police have taken custody of the suspect the 17-year-old son of the victim's employer. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 24, 2023
