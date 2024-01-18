Makati City Mayor Abby Binay speaks to the audience during the Brigada Eskwela Kickoff inside the Comembo Elementary School on August 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Makati Mayor Abby Binay will make a decision about her next political steps, including the possibility of running for mayor of rival city Taguig, until March this year as she continues to wait for a "sign."



"Wala pa ring sign. Wala pa eh. I'm giving myself until March, I have to decide by then," Binay told reporters.

Binay floated the possibility of running in Taguig after Makati lost its legal battle with the other city over the jurisdiction of Embo barangays.

The local official, whose family has led wealthy Makati for decades, said she was "lucky" to have several options in the upcoming election.

"Kaya sinasabi ko palagi, siguro maswerte ako kasi marami akong options eh. Pwede akong national, I can go for Congress, run for Senate, I can run for mayor. I can decide not to run. I can become a full-time wife. I can study. Maswerte ako na may ganoong options, kaya medyo mahirap mamili kung ano yung tatahakin nating landas," she said.



Binay also said that she only sees her husband, Congressman Luis Campos Jr., as her successor in Makati.



"Malinaw naman. Marami pang projects na kailangang gawin after 2025, isang tao lang naman yung aking napagkakatiwalaan na gagawa nun at walang iba kundi yung asawa ko," she said.

"Maraming projects ang sisiguraduhin kong itutuloy niya dahil kung hindi, hindi na siya makakauwi ng bahay," Binay added.

