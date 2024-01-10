Group opposes demolition of 104-year-old Sta. Mesa Fire Station

The 104-year-old Sta. Mesa Fire Station stands along Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila on January 10, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For 104 years, the Sta. Mesa Fire Station building in Manila, erected in 1919 during the American period, has served as Fire Station 8 of Sta. Mesa while also housing historical artifacts.

However, there are now plans to demolish this historic structure.

According to Diego Gabriel Torres, President of the cultural organization Renacimiento Manila, this should not proceed due to the building's rich history.

"Isang mahalagang bahagi ng kasaysayan ng firefighting development itong Sta. Mesa Fire Station, one of the last stations to be built during the American period… It survived the second world war, fifty percent ng Maynila ang nasira noong giyera so to have a structure like the Sta. Mesa Fire Station that has survived it, and inside the station, nandoon pa ‘yung ilang mga gamit na mula doon sa period na iyon, equipment nila, napakahalaga na ma-preserve siya,” he said.

The Manila LGU is currently determining if the necessary permits, including certifications of no objection from the NHCP, are already in place for the scheduled demolition of the 104-year-old building of Sta. Mesa Fire Station 8, according to Manila PIO Chief Atty. Princess…

“Of course, there is a need for development, improving of fire facilities, but it should not be in the expense ng ikasisira ng treasures na ito. Mahalaga rin ito para maunawaan ng mga Filipino kung paano ba iyong pag-unlad in terms of sa story ng firefighters and firefighting sa Pilipinas,” Torres added.

However, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) believes it's timely to replace the building with a modern one due to safety concerns for firefighters.

According to Fire Superintendent Emmanuel Ricafort, Chief of BFP-NCR’s Logistics Division, the Sta. Mesa Fire Station will be affected by road widening along Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard.

"Ito po kasing Sta. Mesa Fire Station, tatamaan ng road widening dito sa may Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard," Ricafort explained.

"So from 335 square meters, ang matitira na lang na property ng fire station ay almost nasa 115 sqm. So halos kalahati ng fire station ang maapektuhan ng road widening," he added.

"Ito yung naging basis natin para i-reconstruct itong fire station. At the same time, ina-align din natin ang ating programa, iyong modernization ng Bureau of Fire Protection na lahat ng fire station natin ay modern na po ang design."

“Ito po ay ia-apply pa rin namin ng building permit and ito po ay upon approval pa rin ng City Government of Manila kung talang ide-define nila as heritage site ito,” Ricafort added.

LOOK: The current state of Sta. Mesa Fire Station 8 in Manila. The over 100-year-old building is set to be demolished to make way for the construction of a modern fire station.

For SFO3 Ronald Pasahol, Acting Sub Station Commander of Sta. Mesa Fire Station, building a new structure is necessary for the safety of firefighters.

He expressed concern about the potential collapse of the current building.

“Noong ginagawa ang sa Skyway po, ‘yung overpass, grabe ang pagyanig dito, pag-uga noong istasyon, paano po tayo makakapagserbisyo kung mismong fire station po natin is hindi na safe para sa mga tao natin… Huwag naman sana dumating 'yung The Big One, itong mismong fire station pa ang gumuho, kasama kami sa casualties,” he said.

The 104-year-old Sta. Mesa Fire Station stands along Magsaysay Boulevard in Manila on January 10, 2024. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Manila LGU is currently checking if the BFP has all the necessary permits, including certification of no objection from the NHCP on the project.

“Sa ngayon, I am checking sa BFP if they have all the necessary permits including mga certification of no objection from NHCP on the project,” said Manila Public Information Chief Atty. Princess Abante.

However, the NHCP is seeking an explanation from the Manila LGU on why a demolition permit was granted to the building, despite it being over 50 years old and considered an Important Cultural Property (ICP) under the Heritage Law.

The NHCP, however, questions the issuance of a demolition permit, considering the building's status as an Important Cultural Property under the National Heritage Law.

“May we seek clarification as to how a demolition permit for this building was issued despite it being older than 50 years old? Your immediate response will be highly appreciated as the proposed demolition clearly violates RA 10066 of the National Heritage Law of 2009 as amended by RA 11961. Please be reminded that pursuant to Section (f), Article 3 of RA 10066 or the Heritage Law of 2009, structures dating 50 years old and above should be protected from any modification or demolition. In this regard, the 1919 structure is immediately considered as Important Cultural Property (ICP),” said NHCP Chairman Dr. Emmanuel Franco Calairo in a letter addressed to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.

"The best thing to do is to retrofit and strengthen, have a structural analysis. Magaganda ang observation na ganito. However, kailangan talaga ng sound structural analysis nung building by experts, engineers, architects and ma-assess kung anong parts ang maayos pa, kaya pang ma-salvage ang as much as possible, most of the building ang gusto natin maging intact pa rin naman,” Torres stressed.

Currently, demolition is on hold while the BFP applies for a building permit to determine if the building is indeed a heritage site and if the project will be approved by the local government.