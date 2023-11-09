Senators flag lack of fire stations, fire trucks all over the country

MANILA — A Senate budget hearing on Thursday evening for the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) discussed the need to build more fire stations across the regions.



Senate Finance Committee chairperson Sonny Angara highlighted the slow progress in the procurement of fire stations through the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC).



Out of the 98 fire stations planned for acquisition, only nine have been completed and delivered within a span of five years. Additionally, 52 fire stations are reported to be between 75 percent and 99 percent complete.



"The PNP is currently in coordination with the PITC to cancel or drop all fire station contracts which are below complete or below 75 percent complete," Angara said.



Subsequently, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will take over the projects to ensure their completion. Angara noted that the contracts being reviewed were initiated before the takeover by the BFP.



It was also revealed that 121 municipalities currently lack fire stations, while 202 municipalities are without fire trucks.



Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel stressed the need for prioritization in addressing the issue.

He recommended that the 202 municipalities without fire trucks should be given priority in the allocation of these vehicles, while the 121 municipalities without fire stations should be prioritized in establishing the necessary infrastructure.