MANILA — More than 500 senior police officials have tendered their courtesy resignations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday, in an effort to "cleanse" the force of members involved in the illegal drug trade.

In a public briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said about 60 percent of these third-level officers have filed their resignations, with more expected to come from officials assigned in regional and provincial offices.

The PNP was expecting a total of 956 senior cops to tender their courtesy resignations, in response to a call from Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. last week.

Fajardo explained that once all resignations were turned in, these would be submitted to a 5-man committee that would evaluate and reassess officials to determine whether or not they were involved in illegal drugs.

"Hinihintay po natin na mabuo na itong 5-man team po na ito para masimulan na rin po iyong conduct ng evaluation and assessment para nga po once and for all, malinis ang hanay po ng pambansang kapulisan," she said.

(We are waiting for this 5-man team to be formed so that the evaluation and assessment of records could start and the police force could be cleansed once and for all.)

The government has yet to announce who would comprise this evaluation committee, Fajardo also said, adding that the PNP would continue monitoring the process once the panel convenes.

"Ang pakiusap lang po ng PNP ay sana po once mag-convene itong committee na magre-review ay sana maging mabilis at maging fair at walang maging personal biases itong mangyaring evaluation, para naman maging katanggap-tanggap ito hindi lamang sa mga opisyal ng PNP kundi sa buong sambayanang Pilipino," she added.

(The PNP's only request is for this committee to be fair and their evaluation to be free of personal biases, so that this will be acceptable not just to PNP officials, but to the public.)

As of writing, officials who have filed courtesy resignations included PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief MGen. Jonnel Estomo.

Senior police officials in Metro Manila, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas have also filed resignations.

In a press statement last week, Abalos said he made the call for the courtesy resignations after a probe found that a "handful" of police officials were involved in the illegal drug trade.

Abalos also said he "salutes" the officials who have tendered their resignations.

"I acknowledge PNP Chief Azurin’s commitment to this cause by demonstrating leadership by example among his fellow officials and true honor and integrity in service. I hope his noble action paves the way and inspires other PNP officials to do the same. Salamat sa pangunguna sa ating laban kontra iligal na droga," he said in a press statement last Friday.

(Thank you for leading out fight against illegal drugs.)

The call has received varied reactions. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong lauded the move, saying it would help restore public trust in the PNP.

But rights watchdog Human Rights Watch Philippines and Sen. Koko Pimentel criticized Abalos' call, describing it as "pampapogi" and a move that might affect PNP morale.