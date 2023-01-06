MANILA -- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday "salutes" all the high-ranking Philippine National Police (PNP) officials who tendered their courtesy resignation amid the agency's "internal cleansing efforts" within the police organization.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. this week urged all PNP colonels and generals to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs.

"I acknowledge PNP Chief Azurin’s commitment to this cause by demonstrating leadership by example among his fellow officials and true honor and integrity in service. I hope his noble action paves the way and inspires other PNP officials to do the same. Salamat sa pangunguna sa ating laban kontra iligal na droga," said Abalos on a press statement.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday heeded the call of the interior department for senior officers to submit courtesy resignations and give way to a "cleansing" of the police force.

On Friday, over 60 generals and colonels of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) also made the same move.

"The DILG remains resolute in its radical measure of cleansing the ranks of the PNP and our commitment to the public to deliver a matino, mahusay at maaasahan brand of service," Abalos said.