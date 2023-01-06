MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said on Friday that criminal and administrative charges should be filed against erring officers of the Philippine National Police, following allegations that some of its members were dabbling with the narcotics trade.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos this week urged all PNP colonels and generals to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs.

The CHR said that while it acknowledges Abalos' "expeditious approach" to the problem, "it must be stressed that accountability must be carried out to its fullest extent."

"A resignation or removal from office may only be the first step in the pursuit of justice and not an omission of liability," it said. "In this case, if allegations are proven to be true, criminal and administrative charges should be filed against erring police officers."

The rights body also urged the government to put drug war victims "at the core" of the anti-narcotics campaign.

"Ascertaining justice for families whose loved ones were arbitrarily deprived of opportunity and life is a realization of their duty to serve and protect," the CHR said, adding that authorities should investigate and file more cases similar to that of drug war victims Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz, and Reynaldo "Kulot" de Guzman.

Police officers have killed thousands of alleged drug dealers and users since mid-2016, but critics say the wealthy and powerful have been largely untouched.

Allegations of police graft and abuse are common in the Philippines, with some officers accused of selling drugs seized in operations.

Duterte had pledged to root out deep-seated corruption but repeatedly expressed frustration and anger with the extent of the problem.

Courtesy resignations in the PNP were "the only way to cleanse the ranks in a fast manner," Abalos said.

"It's difficult to fight a war when it's your ally that will shoot you in the back," he said.

Officers who heed the resignation call could continue working while their records were assessed by a 5-member committee. Those found guilty would have their resignations accepted, Abalos said.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

