Courtesy resignations will help restore trust in PNP: Magalong

MANILA – A former top Philippine National Police (PNP) official said he is in favor of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos’ move to urge hundreds of top-ranking cops to hand in their courtesy resignations in order to cleanse their ranks.

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said he believes Abalos’ decision was based on a thorough consultation process.

“Meron na kasi akong prior information eh, kaya hindi ako nabigla na nangyari yan dahil alam ko naman na matindi yung usapin na ginawa at konsultasyon na ginawa ni SILG bago siya nagdesisyon niyan (I had prior information (I had prior information, so I wasn't shocked. I also knew that SILG had exhaustive consultations before this)…I believe it was based on proper consultation and intensive, exhaustive, and expensive consultation,” he said.

Magalong, who was the PNP’s Deputy Chief for Operations when he retired in 2016, said filing courtesy resignations will help restore the public’s trust in the police.

“Nawawala yung tiwala ng publiko, ng taumbayan sa Philippine National Police at alam mo naman ang Philippine National Police, crucial institution yan eh. Ngayon eh, tinitingnan eh. At kung mawala, eh alam mo, kung mabagal ang action ng gobyerno, at ang leadership, eh mawawalan talaga ng tiwala ng taumbayan,” he explained.

(The public is,losing faith in the PNP. And you know, the PNP is a crucial institution, everyone is looking at us. If trust in the PNP is lost, if government and PNP leadership are slow, then the people will really lose faith in us.)

“Alam mo minsan ang taumbayan, gusto nila yung aksyon agad, eto ngayon ginawa si SILG, aksyon agad. Pero hind ito knee-jerk reaction, hindi ito whimsical decision, pinag-aralan talaga ito,” he added.

(You know, sometimes the public wants immediate action. This is want the SILG. But this decision is neither knee jerk nor whimsical, this was studied.)

PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday heeded the call of the interior department for senior officers to submit courtesy resignations and give way to a "cleansing" of the police force.

At least one lawmaker, however, has said that urging cops to submit courtesy resignations may hurt the PNP’s morale.

Magalong said he and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama have signed a manifesto declaring the support of the League of Cities of the Philippines for Abalos' decision.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) also signed a resolution supporting the move to ask high-ranking cops to hand in their courtesy resignations.

MMC President and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, however, said not all members signed the resolutio, but majority are in favor of it.

Zamora and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte have also released separate statements in support of the call for courtesy resignations.

--with reports from Michael Joe Delizo, TeleRadyo, 6 January 2023

