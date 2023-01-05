Courtesy resignations may hurt PNP morale: Pimentel

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Asking hundreds of top-ranking police officers in the Philippines to quit their posts in order to cleanse their ranks may hurt their morale, a senator said Thursday.

“Masyado naman dramatic ito, approach na ito. Masyadong broad or malawak, malawakan ang apektado. Baka morale, yung spirit ng ating kapulisan, yung kanilang gana, pagkaganado sa trabaho ang maapektuhan,” said Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III.

The minority lawmaker said the move will also affect not just erring policemen but also upstanding officers.

“Sapul yung hindi sangkot sa droga, sapul din yung outstanding sa trabaho. ‘Di ba? Pati sila, siya mape-pressure mag-file ng courtesy resignation dahil may panawagan, tapos pagkatapos mo mapirmahan yung courtesy resignation mo at na-submit mo na, ang trabaho mo day-to-day na.”

“Trabaho ako ngayon, bukas, sana makareport din ako, sa sunod, bukas maka-report din ako, dahil hindi mo ngayon alam, nawala na ngayon ang transparency kung kaninong courtesy resignation ang tatanggapin at kanino ang hindi tatatggapin,” he noted.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos urged all colonels and generals -- about 300 in total -- to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs.

Pimentel said the Department of the Interior and Local Government should instead file individual cases against cops whom they believe to be involved in illegal drugs.

Aside from Pimentel, rights group Human Rights Watch has also said that Abalos’ move is "preposterous" and an insult to the memory of the thousands of people killed in the drug war.

--TeleRadyo, 5 January 2023