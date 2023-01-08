Senior cops of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) file their courtesy resignations, heeding a call from Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. in an effort to rid the force of officers involved in drugs. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Senior officials of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) tested negative in surprise drug tests amid a call to cleanse the police force of officers involved in the illegal drug trade.

In a statement, the NCRPO said the urine samples taken on Sunday from 72 third-level officers, including its top cop MGen. Jonnel Estomo, all came back negative in the said surprise test. This was after they filed their courtesy resignations as requested by Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.

"From the beginning, I am with the PNP leadership in cleansing our ranks of the drug protectors and scalawags. As I formerly said that should there be anyone found to be positive of illegal drugs, he is automatically deemed resigned from the service immediately. Fortunately, none of the officers with me yielded positive results of the test," Estomo said.

He noted that the NCRPO supports Abalos' call to "purge" the police force, describing their recent test results as a "positive indicator."

Estomo also said that surprise random drug tests will be conducted on officers under his watch, in an effort to "eliminate drug-using cops in Metro Manila."

"It is important to emphasize that those who tendered courtesy resignation are not drug users. This would reinforce the 5-man assessment committee on their evaluation to be carried out. On the other hand, this may serve as a stern warning to all policemen in the region. No one can run or hide with the continuing conduct of random drug testing," he added.

In a press conference last week, Abalos had called on senior officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to file courtesy resignations in an attempt to rid the force of officers using or pushing drugs.

A day after the call, PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. tendered his resignation, followed by senior cops from NCRPO and Central Visayas.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said he supported the move, saying Abalos' call was based on a thorough consultation process.

RELATED VIDEO: