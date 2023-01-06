Central Visayas police officials file courtesy resignation

CEBU CITY -- High-ranking cops from the Police Regional Office of Central Visayas tendered their courtesy resignation Friday.

This, after Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benhur Abalos urged them to do so in an attempt to "cleanse" the organization.

Two brigadier generals and 28 colonels signed their resignation letters simultaneously in the conference room at Camp Sergio Osmeña.

This included Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis.

“We sign the documents to show our full support. We are still in a state of high morale, we are very happy that there is a move to cleanse the PNP,” said Bearis.

He explained that the courtesy resignation will not affect the security plans of the region especially that they are busy securing the provinces due to the upcoming Sinulog Festival.

“Per guidance of the SILG, we will continue our work and our present task. There will be a committee of 5 to scrutinize our integrity to ensure that members of the PNP are in good shape, with integrity of heart para we are in good hands,” added Bearis.

The resignation is simply a show of support, a document, to be forwarded to Abalos, he said.

“Business as usual. We show that we are one in the endeavor of the SILG. We are clean, wala tayong dapat kinatatakutan. We have a peace of mind that we are performing our job well,” Bearis further added.

--Report from Annie Perez