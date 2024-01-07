House panel readies probe into alleged corruption in PUV modernization

A more modern jeepney plies Litex Avenue in Quezon City alongside older models on October 3, 2019. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House Committee on Transportation will begin hearings next week into alleged corruption in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, the committee's chairman said Sunday.

The transportation panel will launch the inquiry motu proprio or on its own this Wednesday upon the request of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said in a release.

Acop is now securing the approval of the members of the transportation panel to proceed with the probe into the alleged irregularities, which he said were "very serious."

Allegations of "irregularities" in the modernization program were floated last October but a former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board employee walked back his accusations soon after.

"If we are to proceed with the modernization of our PUVs, we must make sure there is not even a whiff of irregularity," Acop said.

SPEAKER CALLS FOR PROBE INTO PROGRAM

Romualdez on Thursday called on the committee to look into reports that "corrupt practices may have tainted the conceptualization and planned implementation" of the PUV modernization program.

"The reports allege that existing transport officials are in cahoots with previous officials in negotiating for the imported modern jeepney units that will replace the old units," he then said in a statement.

Romualdez also told the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to review the program and extend its implementation to ensure that the affected jeepney drivers would not lose their livelihood.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has said that he welcomes calls for a congressional inquiry into the PUV modernization scheme.

He said they can present to lawmakers the next steps of the program now that the industry consolidation phase is over.

Bautista however said that he does not understand the allegations, noting that jeepney franchises are automatically renewed after they are consolidated.

"So hindi ko nakikita 'yung issue about corruption as far as the issuance of the franchise is concerned," he said.