Members of several jeepney associations hold a protest as they begin another round of transport strike at the University of the Philippines in Diliman Quezon City on December 14, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Traditional jeepneys which fail to consolidate their franchises this month will still be allowed to ply select routes until Jan. 31, 2024, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

Authorities earlier said traditional jeepneys could lose their permit to operate if they fail to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by Dec. 31, 2023 as part of the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

But in its latest memorandum, the LTFRB said non-consolidated individual operators will be allowed to ply routes where less than 60 percent of jeepneys are consolidated.

The LTFRB board will determine these routes.

During this period, the LTFRB said show cause order would be issued to non-consolidated drivers and operators.

Those who fail to comply with the Dec. 31 deadline "shall no longer be allowed to organize into a juridical entity or join existing consolidated TSEs (transport service entities)," it added.

Transport groups earlier warned of a possible transport crisis if thousands of traditional jeepneys are forced to stop plying the roads for failing to consolidate.

Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

But the transport department said forming a cooperative would allow operators easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans for the modern jeepneys.

More details to follow.