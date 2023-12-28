Jeepneys ply long Aurora Boulevard. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Government preparations cannot prevent a looming transport crisis next week, when thousands of traditional jeepneys could be forced to stop plying the roads due to the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program, two transport groups warned on Thursday.

Under the program, traditional jeepneys could lose their permit to operate if they fail to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by Dec. 31, 2023.

The transport department said it would give special permits to allow consolidated units to service routes where unconsolidated jeepney drivers could no longer operate. Secondary routes without consolidated units will be served by buses and tricycles, the agency said.



But Manibela president Mar Valbuena argued, "Isipin mo po kung puro tricycle ang pagbibiyahihin natin nang mas malayo doon sa original na ruta nila, mas mahal po talaga, doble hanggang triple po ang pamasahe ng ating mga kababayan."

(Imagine if tricycles ply roads that are farther away from their original route, the fare would double, triple.)

"Ngayon pa lang nagkakaroon na ng kahirapan sa pagsakay ng ating mga pasahero… Hindi natin makita yung sinasabi ng LTFRB at DOTr na hindi naman maapektuhan ang ating mga mamamayan," Piston president Mody Floranda added.

"Yung malaking porsyento na mawawala sa hanay ng ating public transport, malaking epekto n’yan hindi lang sa mga driver at operator, kundi sa ating mga mamamayan at mismong sa ating ekonomiya," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(Our passengers are struggling to commute even today. We don't see how the public would not be affected. Reduced public transport will have a big effect on not just drivers and operators, but the public and the economy, too.)

Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

But the transport department said forming a cooperative would allow operators easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans for the modern jeepneys.

The transport groups have asked the Supreme Court to block the franchise consolidation requirement.

"Umaasa po tayo sa ating korte na sana makita nila yung kahalagahan ng serbisyo ng ating mga driver at operator sa ating mga mamamayan," Floranda said.



Piston is also seeking support from youth and commuter groups, Valbuena said. On Friday, the group will attend a Mass at University of the Philippines before marching to Mendiola, he said.

"Malamang hindi po tayo bibiyahe [pagtapos ng consolidation deadline], baka po mahirapan ‘pag nahuli po ang ating mga kasamahan. Tuloy-tuloy na protesta po ito," the transport leader said.

(It's likely that we will no longer ply roads after the consolidation deadline. Our members might suffer if they are apprehended by authorities. We will just continue our protests.)