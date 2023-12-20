Transport group MANIBELA begins their transport strike in Manila, in time with PISTON's ongoing transport strike on November 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transport group Piston on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the franchise consolidation requirement under the PUV modernization program.

In its petition, Piston argued that the mandatory consolidation infringes on the constitutional right to freedom of association.

"The constitutionally guaranteed freedom of association includes the freedom not to associate," the group said.

The PUV modernization program requires jeepney operators to consolidate individual franchises into a single franchise under a cooperative or corporation by December 31, 2023.



Piston estimates 140,000 drivers and 60,000 small operators could be displaced if the deadline stays. This could adversely affect about 28.5 million commuters nationwide, possibly leading to a "transport disaster" in January 2024, the group said.



“Ang kailangan pa rin po natin dito ay yung sama-sama na mga pagkilos at paglahok sa iba’t ibang mobilization o anumang anyo ng pagkilos ng mga driver at nang mamamayan at itulak mismo ang gobyerno na ibasura itong mapaniil na policy at patakaran anti-tsuper, anti-operator at anti-mamamayan,” Piston National President Mody Floranda said.

Transport group Manibela backs Piston's petition.

The two groups have set a transport strike until Friday, as they wait for a decision on a possible extension of the Dec. 31 deadline.



Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

But the transport department said forming a cooperative would allow operators easier access to funds, especially when applying for loans for the modern jeepneys.