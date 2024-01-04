Romualdez seeks probe on alleged corruption in PUV modernization program

MANILA - House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Thursday said he will ask the House of Representatives to look into allegations of corruption in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

In a statement, Romualdez said he will call on the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation to conduct a motu propio investigation on reports that "corrupt practices may have tainted the conceptualization and planned implementation" of the said program.

"The reports allege that existing transport officials are in cahoots with previous officials in negotiating for the imported modern jeepney units that will replace the old units," he added.

Romualdez also urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to review the PUV modernization program and extend its implementation, in order to ensure that the affected jeepney drivers will not lose their livelihood.

"The jeepney modernization program is not just about upgrading vehicles; it's a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate our urban transportation landscape, making it safer, more reliable, and in tune with sustainable practices," he said.

"However, it is crucial to acknowledge that at the heart of this modernization are the jeepney drivers – the hardworking individuals who have been the backbone of our local transport industry for decades. Their welfare is our primordial concern. As we transition to modernized jeepneys, we recognize the challenges faced by drivers and operators," Romualdez added.