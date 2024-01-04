A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday dismissed concerns that the public utility vehicle modernization program could lead to a significant hike in jeepney fares.



“Una po sa lahat, wala pong taas-pasahe na mangyayari na hindi po dumadaan sa proseso ng LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board),” Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan said.

"At ito pong pag-implementa ng ating consolidation deadline ay hindi po inaasahan na magkakaroon ng kaakibat na taas-pasahe ngayon pong panahon na ito," he said in a televised briefing.

The minimum jeepney fare is currently at P13.

IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa said fares could hit P45 to P50 in a few years, as transport corporations and cooperatives would need to make enough money to pay off loans for modern jeepney units and other expenses under the government's PUV Modernization Program.

But Batan said the concerns of a significant fare hike lacked basis. He noted that some PUV operators consolidated as early as 2017 and kept the boarding fare for modernized jeepneys at P11 for some time.



“Ngayon po, 2023, iyan po ay tumaas sa P13 after five years. At kung kaya atin pong binibigyan ng paalala ang atin pong mga commuters na iyong mga naririnig po natin na magkakaroon po ng 300, 400 percent na increase ay wala pong batayan,” he said.



Meanwhile, Batan urged PUV operators who have submitted their application for consolidation to settle pending payments this January.

The LTFRB last December deferred the payment for the consolidation to make it easier for unconsolidated operators to catch up with the deadline.