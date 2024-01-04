MANILA - Some public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers are still in limbo as they contemplate on whether to consolidate their units under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUV-MP).



Although majority of PUJ drivers with routes from Project 2 and 3 to Pantranco in Quezon City, and Cubao to Taft Avenue in Manila and vice versa have already consolidated, there are still PUJ drivers who refused to be part of the program.



One of them is Carlos Ferrer Jr., who has been a jeepney driver for more than two decades.



“Dati sir nakikipasada ako, tapos may panukala sir sa bangko na hulog-boundary, 3 years to pay, sa awa ng Diyos natapos ko naman. Umabot sir ng P650,000 pero ang pagkabili ng bangko d’yan P350 lang (P350,000),” Ferrer said.

Ferrer told ABS-CBN News that he started this job in 2001. Since then he was able to send his 2 children to college.



His eldest was an HRM graduate while the youngest is a graduating Mechanical Engineering Student at the University of the East in Recto, Manila.

“Yung 3 years kong boundary diyan, may natapos naman yung dalawa kong anak. Yung panganay ko, HRM, married na siya ngayon. Yung pangalawa, sa awa ng Diyos matatapos na itong January- 5-years course,” Ferrer said.



After the January 31 extension of the government where unconsolidated jeepneys were allowed to operate, Ferrer admits he doesn't know yet what's next for his family.



“Dalawa na lang naman kami ng asawa ko, may plan B pa naman ako sir. Sa ngayon di ko pa alam,” Ferrer admitted.



WHAT TO DO WITH THE TRADITIONAL JEEPNEY?



According to Ferrer, it is against his will to just give in to the consolidation program of the government.



“Ayaw ko talaga, kasi bilang mananakay sa kalsada binabawi yung aking karapatan kaya masakit man sa loob ko sir kasi pinaghirapan ko yan, ayaw ko talaga sir (ng consolidation). Masakit sir eh, mas maganda siguro sir yung loob ko ipa-kalakal ko na lang yan, ipatunaw ko kaysa naman yung binabawi yung aking karapatan. Kaya ipinaglalaban ko sir yung aking unit,” Ferrer told ABS-CBN News.



Ferrer appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to listen to their sentiments.



“Sir PBBM ako’y kumakatok sa iyong puso na sana po yung deadline ng aming prangkisa, sana mapakinggan mo ang aming hinaing, sana bawiin mo yung deadline namin bilang mananakay sa kalsada. Sana bawiin mo, pakinggan mo ang aming hinaing,” Ferrer appealed to the president.



Another PUJ driver, Modesto Barreto who has been driving his own unit for three decades told ABS-CBN News he doesn't have the money to join the consolidation program.



“Hindi pa po, medyo kinakapos pa sa pambayad, anlaki ng hinihingi sa akin eh, nasa trenta (P30,000) pati membership fee sa coop. Kung sakaling may mahiraman gagawan ng paraan para makabiyahe pa rin,” Barreto said.



In case he will not be able to produce the said amount needed for the consolidation, Barreto plans to just drive under a consolidated unit of a cooperative.



“Makikibiyahe na lang siguro sa mga na-consolidate, mai-stock na siguro wala eh, kung walang kakayanang gumastos ng ganon kalaki,” Barreto added.



He worry about sustaining the needs of his family specially the education of his children.



“Yun nga po ang iniisip ko, malapit nang matapos yung seaman ko eh, bahala na, gagawa siguro ng paraan,” Barreto said.



Barreto said he would just bring his jeepney unit to their province in Pangasinan in case he would not be able to join the consolidation.



“Yun nga eh, walang magagawa eh kung yun ang ano ng gobyerno. Kung anong plano nila sa amin,” according to Barreto.



“Wag naman sana nila kaming gipitin dahil naghahanap-buhay naman kami ng maayos, inaayos naman namin yung sasakyan namin para makapasada kami ng maayos,. Kung hindi na maibibiyahe dito, iuuwi ko talaga yan,” he added.



