DOTr lifts Guadiz's suspension

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Atty Teofilo Guadiz III speaks during a press conference on the government's fuel subsidy for public transportation operators. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/file

Teofilo Guadiz III will return as chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) a month after he was suspended due to allegations of corruption.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jaime Bautista, they have ordered the lifting of the suspension of Guadiz.



"The DOTR issued a special order lifting the suspension of Teofilo Guadiz III effective Nov 6, 2023 on the basis of an order from the office of the President signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin lifting the 90 day suspension," Bautista said in a statement.

Former LTFRB employee Jeff Tumbado earlier accused Guadiz III as well as other unnamed transportation and Malacanang officials of receiving large sums of money in exchange of franchises, routes, special permits and other documents from the agency.

Tumbado later recanted his statement.

It was due to this recantation that the Palace has lifted its suspension order.

"The second paragraph of order from the office of the President states that, in view thereof and in the absence of other witnesses against Teofilo Guadiz III, Jefferson Gallos Tumbado being the apparent sole witness in this case, there stands no reason to place Teofilo Guadiz III under further preventive suspension unless a supervening event maintaining the same accusations against him is put forth before this office," said Bautista.