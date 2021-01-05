'Many loose ends': Family eyes raps vs Makati hotel, more suspects over flight attendant's death

MANILA — The family of Christine Dacera, the flight attendant who was found dead in a Makati hotel on New Year’s Day, said on Tuesday they are considering filing charges against the hotel’s management and more people allegedly involved in her death, crying foul over “loose ends.”

In a press briefing, lawyer Brick Reyes, the Dacera family’s spokesman, said the hotel violated standard protocol against COVID-19 for allowing several people to stay inside its rooms.

Reyes, citing reports, said that some 10 individuals were in room 2209 on Jan. 31, where the flight attendant stayed, while 7 people, who later on joined Dacera and her friends in the same room, stayed in room 2207 close by.

“We believe that's against the rules and regulations of IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response) for operations of hotels. That is one action she would like to take,” he explained during the press conference.

RELATED STORIES:

Watch more in iWantTFC

He added that an unnamed hotel duty manager, who was allegedly one suspect's friend, “arranged for the use of these rooms.” The said manager was also included as a respondent in the case.

“He was on duty at the time of the incident and he admitted and confirmed by the CCTV that he was inside the room of 2209 from 1 in the morning to 6 in the morning of Jan. 1,” he said.

“There are many loose ends as of the moment and we hope that in due time we will uncover more facts,” the lawyer added.

The camp also blasted the Makati City Police, which released a suspect for questioning.

Some 7 “unidentified respondents,” meanwhile, need to be questioned and investigated, Reyes said, noting that Dacera's death involved several people.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

“We have a problem with the Makati City Police Department, one of the persons should have been detained and investigated [but] was allowed to be released… we are trying to get an explanation why they were released and were not properly investigated,” the family’s spokesman said.

“There are other cases that they will initiate in connection with this case but right now the priority is apprehending these other individuals… We are arguing that this incident is a commission of… a group of persons that should be held accountable.”

Dacera’s mother Sharon urged perpetrators to come forward to explain what really happened before her daughter’s death.

“Gusto ko lang manawagan, lalo sa lahat ng taong involved sa nangyari sa anak ko, kung inosente kayo lumabas kayo. Kung gusto niyo patunayan na wala kayong kasalanan, lumabas kayo,” she said.

(I want to urge everyone involved in my daughter’s death, if you are innocent, then come forward. If you want to prove you had nothing to do with the crime, stop hiding.)