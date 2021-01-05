'Upstanding, professional crew:' Philippine Airlines mourns flight attendant Christine Dacera

MANILA — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday joined calls for justice as it mourned the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

“PAL express mourns the tragic death of Christine Angela Dacera last January 1 during New Year revelry in Makati City. She was an upstanding and professional PAL Express crew member who will be sorely missed by her colleagues and friends,” PAL said in a statement.

PAL said it was also extending support to Dacera’s family.



“We are extending support to the flight attendant's family at this most difficult time. Our desire is for the truth to come out in the interest of justice,” it added.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious in the bathtub of a Makati City hotel after celebrating the New Year. She was rushed to Makati Medical Center but was declared dead-on-arrival.

Dacera's family, in a separate interview, showed ABS-CBN News photos of the flight attendant's wounds and bruises. Police meanwhile said that based on initial autopsy reports, there were indications Dacera was sexually abused.

At least 10 suspects could be charged with rape and homicide, police added.

RELATED VIDEO: