CHR to probe flight attendant's death



MANILA — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) said Tuesday it would conduct a separate investigation into a flight attendant's death following a New Year party at a Makati hotel, as it called for an end to violence against women.

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia said the commission would coordinate with local authorities for its inquiry into the death of 23-year-old Christine Angelica Dacera. Police are looking at rape with homicide in the case, with several of Dacera's company on the night of the party considered suspects.

"While preliminary investigation by the Philippine National Police showed that the cause of death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm, visible lacerations and other evidence based on the medico-legal report points to factors of abuse, which include forcible sexual misconduct," she said in a statement.

"Pending the release of toxicology reports, the Commission shall conduct its own investigation in coordination with local authorities to inquire about the nature of death and ensure justice for the victim," she said.

Dacera was found unconscious in the bathtub of a Makati hotel on January 1, following a New Year party. She was declared dead at a hospital, with the cause said to be aneurysm.

Police then said there was evidence of physical and sexual abuse. Ten people who were in the same hotel room at the night of the incident face charges of rape with homicide, police said.

The commission sent condolences to Dacera's loved ones and called on government to "ensure that greater protection be accorded to women."

"In this regard, CHR stands for the protection of women in all fronts of life and echoes the call for justice for Christine Angelica Dacera... This case cannot be regarded as solved until justice has already taken its due course and that the perpetrators are held to account," said De Guia.

RELATED VIDEO: