Claire de la Fuente appeals to mother of Christine Dacera; confident that her suspect son will be cleared

MANILA — (UPDATED) Veteran singer singer Claire de la Fuente appealed for sobriety to the mother of Christine Angelica Dacera, as well netizens, in the wake of the sensational homicide rape case involving her son, Gregorio Angelo de Guzman, and 10 other suspects.

“I feel sorry for her. Naintindihan ko totally ang nararamdaman niya, 'yung rage, I understand that. Sobrang masakit para sa isang ina ang mawalan bigla ng anak. Di ko rin kakayanin," de la Fuente told ABS-CBN News Tuesday afternoon, addressing her message also to netizens who have pre-judged the case.

“Pero sana naman may balancing act, maging resonable tayo para 'di tayo makasakit ng mga inosente at makapagbiktima ng ibang tao. Let’s not put innocent people in jail!”

Dacera’s mother, Sharon, who is based in General Santos City, had recounted in media reports that she spoke with Christine about spending New Year’s Day with known friends in a Makati hotel.

De la Fuente said she was dismayed that her son, a chef and fitness instructor, has been tagged as a suspect in the provisional homicide case.

“This is so unfair but I know that God has a reason for all of this... The truth is on our side and I am confident na malulusutan ito ng anak ko,” she said, citing the fact that her son struggled to save Dacera's life after she was found unresponsive in the hotel they stayed, hours after their New Year party.

“Siya ang nag-CPR sa kanya. Gusto niya talagang mabuhay 'yung tao, kaya siya tumawag sa akin that time,” she related. “Iyak siya nang iyak. He was so frustrated because he wanted to save her life but was not able to.”

De la Fuente also lamented the ensuing trial by publicity of her son and the other suspects.

“Pairalin naman natin ang logic! At hindi totoo na nagtatago ang anak ko. From the start, andiyan lang siya following police advisory. At ano 'yung case na provisional homicide rape? Ngayon ko lang narinig yon,” she bewailed. “Together with our lawyer, I am here to support my son!”

De Guzman, in a subsequent interview on “TV Patrol” on Tuesday, emphasized his sexual orientation, in his vehement denial of the rape accusation.

“Paano po naging rape? Bakla po ako. Never po ako nakipagtalik sa babae, ever in my life… Hindi ako nati-turn on ng babae,” he said.

De Guzman recalled that Dacera and his friends were having a good time on New Year’s Eve, adding that an adjacent room, with around six to eight male individuals, were similarly partying.

He then recounted finding Dacera in the bathtub lifeless past noon of New Year’s Day. De Guzman then asked a companion to help him carry Dacera out of the tub, so he can perform CPR, but in vain.

“Naalala ko, malambot pa siya. Warm pa siya,” he said.

Dacera was brought to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

De Guzman denied he is in hiding, and said he is ready to cooperate with authorities on the investigation.

