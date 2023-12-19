MANILA — ABS-CBN news personality Mario Dumaual and OPM singer Juan Karlos were included in the 2023 Top Trending Searches in the Philippines, as presented by Google.
Dumaual took the 6th spot in the Farewell category, while Juan Karlos got in the 9th spot for male personalities and his hit song "ERE" in the 2nd spot in the Songs or Lyrics category.
Dumaual, who would have turned 65 on July 31, passed away on the morning of July 5 due to septic shock, his family said in a statement.
He was the quintessential showbiz reporter who adapted with the evolution of entertainment journalism from print to television to social media.
His byline and extro accompanied many Filipinos who kept tabs on local celebrities and their movies, TV shows, and events — from triumphs to controversies.
Meanwhile, Juan Karlos recently made history as "ERE" was hailed by Spotify as the most streamed local track in a day with over 1.2 million streams on the platform in PH this year.
"ERE" became a viral hit with its curse word on the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.
Juan Karlos is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has also sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes.
Here are the most searched topics and names in the Philippines in 2023, according to Google.
News
- SIM registration
- precinct finder
- persona non grata
- Nipah virus
- War in Israel and Gaza
- lato-lato
- Typhoon Egay update
- Taal Volcano update
- Turkey earthquake
- MoCa Farm
Sports
- Lakers vs Warriors
- Lakers vs Nuggets
- FIBA World Cup
- Miami vs Denver
- Lakers vs Grizzlies
- Suns vs Nuggets
- Celtics vs 76ers
- Heat vs Knicks
- Golden State Warriors vs Kings
- Ginebra vs Bay Area
Shows or Series
- "Duty After School"
- "Maria Clara at Ibarra"
- "Moving"
- "The Glory"
- "Twinkling Watermelon"
- "King the Land"
- "XO, Kitty"
- "The Last of Us"
- "My Lovely Liar"
- "Strong Girl Nam-soon"
Songs or Lyrics
- Say You Won't Let Go
- ERE
- Pasilyo
- Uhaw
- Lupang Hinirang English
- Angels Like You
- California King Bed
- Rapstar
- Raining In Manila
- Jopay
Games
- Blade Ball codes
- Delta Executor
- Soldier, Poet, or King quiz
- Cosmic Values
- Anime Adventures codes
- Farlight
- Choox Sega
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Minecraft 1.20
- Project Slayers codes
Male Personalities
- Ahn Bo-hyun
- Mackenyu
- Marco Gumabao
- Taylor Lautner
- Travis Kelce
- Liam Hemsworth
- David Licauco
- Kyle Kuzma
- Juan Karlos
- Chen Zhe Yuan
Female Personalities
- Katy Louise Saunders
- Cristine Reyes
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Lee Da-in
- Issa Pressman
- Janna Dominguez
- Bada Lee
- Jenna Ortega
- Emily Rudd
- Isabel Santos
Movies
- "Oppenheimer"
- "John Wick: Chapter 4"
- "Barbie"
- "Insidious: The Red Door"
- "The Menu"
- "Extraction 2"
- "I Love Dizzy"
- "Evil Dead Rise"
- "Nowhere"
- "Kill Boksoon"
Farewell
- Mike Enriquez
- Joey Paras
- Matthew Perry
- Andrei Sison
- Patrick Guzman
- Mario Dumaual
- John Regala
- Michael Gambon
- Park Soo Ryun
- Tina Turner
Korean series
- "Duty After School"
- "Moving"
- "The Glory"
- "Twinkling Watermelon"
- "King the Land"
- "My Lovely Liar"
- "Strong Girl Nam-soon"
- "Alchemy of Souls"
- "Island"
- "A Time Called You"