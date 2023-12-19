Google logo and binary code on the window of Google's new Bay View campus building, BV100 and during a media tour in Mountain View, California, USA, May 16, 2022. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

MANILA — ABS-CBN news personality Mario Dumaual and OPM singer Juan Karlos were included in the 2023 Top Trending Searches in the Philippines, as presented by Google.

Dumaual took the 6th spot in the Farewell category, while Juan Karlos got in the 9th spot for male personalities and his hit song "ERE" in the 2nd spot in the Songs or Lyrics category.

Dumaual, who would have turned 65 on July 31, passed away on the morning of July 5 due to septic shock, his family said in a statement.

He was the quintessential showbiz reporter who adapted with the evolution of entertainment journalism from print to television to social media.

His byline and extro accompanied many Filipinos who kept tabs on local celebrities and their movies, TV shows, and events — from triumphs to controversies.

Meanwhile, Juan Karlos recently made history as "ERE" was hailed by Spotify as the most streamed local track in a day with over 1.2 million streams on the platform in PH this year.

"ERE" became a viral hit with its curse word on the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.

Juan Karlos is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has also sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes.

Here are the most searched topics and names in the Philippines in 2023, according to Google.

News

SIM registration precinct finder persona non grata Nipah virus War in Israel and Gaza lato-lato Typhoon Egay update Taal Volcano update Turkey earthquake MoCa Farm

Sports

Lakers vs Warriors Lakers vs Nuggets FIBA World Cup Miami vs Denver Lakers vs Grizzlies Suns vs Nuggets Celtics vs 76ers Heat vs Knicks Golden State Warriors vs Kings Ginebra vs Bay Area

Shows or Series

"Duty After School" "Maria Clara at Ibarra" "Moving" "The Glory" "Twinkling Watermelon" "King the Land" "XO, Kitty" "The Last of Us" "My Lovely Liar" "Strong Girl Nam-soon"

Songs or Lyrics

Say You Won't Let Go ERE Pasilyo Uhaw Lupang Hinirang English Angels Like You California King Bed Rapstar Raining In Manila Jopay

Games

Blade Ball codes Delta Executor Soldier, Poet, or King quiz Cosmic Values Anime Adventures codes Farlight Choox Sega Honkai: Star Rail Minecraft 1.20 Project Slayers codes

Male Personalities

Ahn Bo-hyun Mackenyu Marco Gumabao Taylor Lautner Travis Kelce Liam Hemsworth David Licauco Kyle Kuzma Juan Karlos Chen Zhe Yuan

Female Personalities

Katy Louise Saunders Cristine Reyes Millie Bobby Brown Lee Da-in Issa Pressman Janna Dominguez Bada Lee Jenna Ortega Emily Rudd Isabel Santos

Movies

"Oppenheimer" "John Wick: Chapter 4" "Barbie" "Insidious: The Red Door" "The Menu" "Extraction 2" "I Love Dizzy" "Evil Dead Rise" "Nowhere" "Kill Boksoon"

Farewell

Mike Enriquez Joey Paras Matthew Perry Andrei Sison Patrick Guzman Mario Dumaual John Regala Michael Gambon Park Soo Ryun Tina Turner

