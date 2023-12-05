Google says ‘KathNiel’ dominated search in PH

MANILA - Searches for the popular Filipino showbiz loveteam KathNiel—actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla—dominated the search terms on Google Philippines last week, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

Google Philippines said that after Bernardo and Padilla announced the end of their 11-year relationship, fans flooded the search engine for information on the breakup.

"It didn’t take long for this major development to arouse the interest of fans and netizens, as they instantly took to Google Search to look up everything about Bernardo, Padilla, and the KathNiel love team," the tech firm said.

"Google Trends recorded the highest interest the pair has had in the last five years, with both fully dominating searches in the week of November 26. "

Even searches for national hero Andres Bonifacio, whose birthday was Nov/ 30, were eclipsed by searches for Padilla.

Google said there were more than 200,000 searches on Padilla on Bonifacio Day compared to 20,000 searches for Bonifacio.

"The KathNiel trend had also been brewing steadily over the past few weeks, as interest started climbing after talent manager Ogie Diaz teased the couple’s possible split early in November," Google Philippines said.

It added that when compared to other love teams “JaDine”, “LizQuen”, “KimXi”, and “DonBelle”, "KathNiel" was the most searched on Google since 2011 both locally and globally – even on YouTube.

The company said Google Trends shows search percentages of specific keywords per country or subregion, exhibiting how much people search for them compared to other keywords over a period of time.

"This data around “KathNiel” shows Filipinos go to Google to learn more about news, trending topics, and even entertainment. In 2022 alone, five out of 10 overall top trending Google searches in the Philippines are lifestyle- and entertainment-related," Google Philippines said.