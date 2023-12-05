Home > Entertainment LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo's first social media post after split with Daniel Padilla ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 05 2023 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo returned to social media days after she and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup. On Tuesday, Bernardo uploaded photos showing her new hair color. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath) "I hope santa still recognizes me with orange hair," she captioned her post. Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they have decided to end their 11-year relationship through their respective social media posts last November 30. Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla confirm breakup Fellow celebrities, friends react to KathNiel breakup ABS-CBN, Star Magic on KathNiel split: 'Allow them to heal' Kathryn on breakup rumors with Daniel: 'Sobrang saya namin ngayon' 'Mukha ba kaming hiwalay?' Daniel speaks up on rumored breakup with Kathryn Related videos: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: Kathryn Bernardo Daniel Padilla social media Instagram