MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo returned to social media days after she and Daniel Padilla confirmed their breakup.

On Tuesday, Bernardo uploaded photos showing her new hair color.

"I hope santa still recognizes me with orange hair," she captioned her post.

Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they have decided to end their 11-year relationship through their respective social media posts last November 30.

