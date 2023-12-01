Sharon tells KathNiel fans: 'Do not take sides'

MANILA — Megastar Sharon Cuneta on Friday urged fans of former couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla to "not take sides" amid their breakup.

"All we can and should do is to pray for her and Daniel... Please, let us not take sides like Kath has requested. Be kind to those who are hurting and pray for them instead of judging and making up stories in our heads," Cuneta said in an Instagram post.

Bernardo and Padilla on Thursday confirmed that they have ended their 11-year relationship.

Cuneta reminded fans that what they see on social media is not the whole story.

"Ang nakikita lang natin lahat ay pictures at mga palabas naming mga artista sa TV at pelikula, pero di natin alam ang nagaganap pag silang dalawa na lang ang magkaharap," she said.

In another post, the Megastar also recalled a similar time in her career and personal life.

She also lauded the former couple for the "respectful" separation.

"Reading this brought me back to 'that time' in my life... I am crying for you because I too have loved as much as you both did... I am so proud of how you have handled this whole situation. This too shall pass," Cuneta said.

"Napakagandang paghihiwalay - kapwa may respeto at pahpapahalaga ng eleven years nilang pagsasama. Sana lahat ganon."

The Megastar told KathNiel fans to "be strong."

"Be strong too, Kathniel fans. If you truly love them, you must love them even if they are now apart," she said.

In 2022, rumors of their breakup started when the two attended a media conference for their hit series “2 Good 2 Be True” and had different opinions when asked about loyalty.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated the 11th anniversary of their love team in October 2022.