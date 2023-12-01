'I feel hurt': Romnick saddened by Kathniel break-up

MANILA -Veteran actor Romnick Sarmenta could not hide his sadness after news broke out that Kapamilya love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla had mutually called it quits.

In the past decade, Romnick has worked with the popular loveteam twice - "La Luna Sangre" in 2017 and "2 Good 2 Be True" back in 2022. Romnick has been very vocal about his fondness over Kath and DJ.

"I've worked with a lot of people, but these two have endeared themselves to me in a way that I didn't think was possible in this industry. Only because they are genuinely sincere people," he said.

This is why it was a heavy feeling for him to hear about the break-up.

"That's sad. To other people it's probably heartbreaking, to me they're like my kids. Sincerely, they’re like my kids. Daniel and Kathryn."’

He added: "I feel hurt, in a way a father would feel hurt about his daughter or his son, kasi pareho silang mabait eh. And forgive me if I have a comment, but my comment is coming from a father."

Romnick candidly shared more stories about the two including how DJ would spend hours in Romnick and Cris Villanueva's room during their lock-in taping for "2 Good 2 Be True", and how Kathryn would join the other cast members and spend hours sharing stories, life lessons and more.

Sarmenta said he is just a phone call away if any of the 2 wants to talk to him.

"Parang tingin ko sa kanila mga anak ko, they're just so wonderful. Kaya it's safe to say na wala akong kakampihan pero pareho nila akong kakampi. I love them both, whatever it is that they're going thru, whether this turns out to be one of those humps or it turns out to be life changing in any way, I just want them to know that ako siguro 'yung isa sa mga taong pwede nilang makatabi na wala silang dapat ikwento and I would still care for the both of them the same way,"’ Romnick said.

