Juan Karlos' 'ERE' hits 1.2 million streams on Spotify

Photo from Juan Karlos' Instagram account.

MANILA — OPM singer Juan Karlos Labajo has reached new milestones on Spotify, the streaming platform confirmed Monday.

In a response to ABS-CBN News, Spotify Philippines said "ERE" is the most streamed local track in a day with over 1.2 million streams in Spotify PH this year.

"ERE" is currently at the second spot in Spotify's Global Viral Songs and 87th in Spotify Global Top Songs Charts, Spotify Philippines added.



Labajo, meanwhile, said he is surprised with the success of "ERE" following the release of his new album "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1."

"ERE" became a viral hit with its curse word on the chorus encompassing the emotion of heartbreak in the song.

"It was definitely interesting. I didn’t really expect much from the whole thing. I really just focused on making music and that’s really about it. And for me, once a song is out, it’s not mine anymore," the OPM singer said in an article by Billboard Philippines.

"I don’t have anything to do with it anymore. It’s really nice and I’m just really proud of the people I worked with in making the album and project," he added.

Labajo released "Sad Songs and Bulls**t Part 1" last September with 9 tracks.

He is set to release the second part of the album this year: "We’re going to release it early next year. It’s going to focus more on the process of healing, acceptance, and self love," he told Billboard Philippines.

Prior to launching his album, Labajo has been quite busy releasing new music. Last July, he released the single "Gabi" featuring Zild, as well as "May Halaga Pa Ba Ako Sayo?" last June.

His last album "Diwa," which featured 10 tracks, including his collaboration with Gloc-9, was released back in March 2020.

Early this year, Labajo also starred in the musical film "Ako si Ninoy."

Currently, he is one of the stars of ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High" and has also sang a clean version of "ERE" in one of its episodes.

