Photo from Mario Dumaual's Facebook page

MANILA — (UPDATED) ABS-CBN's veteran entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual passed away at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday due to septic shock, his family announced in a statement. He was 64.

Dumaual had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack, and had been confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center.

Dumaual was survived by his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa.

"Papa was strong, he kept fighting on, overcoming the heart attack then a cardiac arrest. He would always say he wanted to go home because he missed us, his family. But the infection overwhelmed his body’s ability to recover," his family said in a statement.

"What comforts us is he knew that we were always with him, waiting for him, and that home was wherever he felt our love. We also made it a point to let him know how loved he was by his friends in the industry and even kind strangers who have been offering prayers and help for his recovery.

"Papa was our rock, we depended much on him. But he also nurtured us to become strong and able and to be the best version of ourselves.

"Beyond us his family, we’d like to think he also left a legacy in entertainment journalism. He made us proud as Mario Dumaual the reporter, but ultimately more so as a devoted husband, father, and granddad."

The family said details of Dumaual’s wake will be released in the coming days.

“Mario is one of a kind. We know how much he loves his work, how he maintains good ties with everyone, and how he writes entertainment stories with much passion and zeal," Francis Toral, head of ABS-CBN News, said.

"We will miss you, Mario. Maningning ang iyong naging karera. Hindi matutumbasan ang iyong naging kontribusyon sa pagbabalita. Salamat sa nag-iisang Mario Dumaual.”

Prior to becoming entertainment reporter, Dumaual worked at the Ministry of Agriculture. He also worked at a financing company and shipping line.

He then worked for the Times Journal in 1982.

"Noong college ang section ko ay Sports. So lahat dinaanan ko, through agricultural writing to technical writing, kahit educational writing. Until mapadpad ako sa Times Journal sa showbiz," Dumaual said in an interview on "Magandang Buhay" in 2016.

He was a columnist in Malaya when he was offered to a job at ABS-CBN.

"Siguro napapansin ako. Kabubukas pa lang ng ABS-CBN noon, si Angelique Lazo kinuha nila ako roon for TV Patrol, ang kauna-unahang groundbreaking newscast ng ABS-CBN. So naipit na ako sa showbiz," he said.

"Yun naman ang marka siguro nang pagiging mahusay na manunulat pwede kang mag-adapt sa kahit anong writing. Pero ang showbiz ay napakahirap dahil napaka-volatile ng mga tao rito, di ba?"

Dumaual was honored earlier this year with a five-point brass star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame.