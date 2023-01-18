Walk of Fame stars of Hidilyn, Maja, 6 others unveiled in Eastwood

Nine personalities including Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz and actress Maja Salvador were formally honored with their five-point brass stars in the Eastwood City Walk of Fame on Jan. 18, 2023. Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News]

MANILA – Nine personalities including Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, actress Maja Salvador and ABS-CBN News journalist Mario Dumaual were formally honored Wednesday with their five-point brass stars in the Eastwood City Walk of Fame.

A week after the announcement, the newest inductees that also included National Artist Ricky Lee took part in the unveiling of their own Walk of Fame stars at the Central Plaza.

Walk of Fame made its comeback after being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers named personalities coming from the fields of film, television, music, theater, news and public affairs, sports, radio and social media to receive the coveted recognition.

Lee is honored for his contribution in film; Dumaual, for news and public affairs; singer Janet Basco for music; broadcaster Gerry Baja for radio; and siblings Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, who share a star, for social media.

National Artist for Theater Tony Mabesa, who passed away in October 2019, was conferred with a posthumous award.

Also present in the ceremony were Kevin Tan, chairman of the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation, and Federico Moreno, the president of the foundation.

News anchor Angelique Lazo, politician-actor HerberT Bautista, sports icon Paeng Nepomuceno, and Boots Anson King graced the event as they introduced each of the inductees.

Patterned after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Eastwood attraction was established in 2005 by the late starmaker German Moreno, whose son Federico took the helm after his passing.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation has since inducted over 300 personalities from different fields, including TV, film, music, sports, and news.

