Actress Maja Salvador, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, National Artist Ricky Lee, and ABS-CBN News journalist Mario Dumaual are among the 2023 inductees of Eastwood City’s Walk of Fame. FILE/ ABS-CBN/ Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

MANILA — TV star Maja Salvador and Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz are among the latest inductees of the 2023 Eastwood City Walk of Fame, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The “Wildflower” actress and the weightlifting champion were named alongside nine others as recipients of the five-point brass star, to be unveiled on January 18 at the Central Plaza of the Eastwood City complex in Quezon City.

Aside from Salvador and Diaz, set to be honored at the ceremony are National Artist Ricky Lee for his contribution in film; ABS-CBN News journalist Mario Dumaual, news and public affairs; singer Janet Basco, music; broadcaster Gerry Baja, radio; and dancers Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, social media.

National Artist for Theater Tony Mabesa, who passed away in October 2019, will be given posthumous recognition as an inductee of the Walk of Fame.

Patterned after the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Eastwood attraction was established in 2005 by the late starmaker German Moreno, whose son Federico Moreno took the helm after his passing.

The German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation has since inducted over 300 personalities from different fields, including TV, film, music, sports, and news.

The forthcoming ceremony will be the first to be held in three years. The last was in January 2020 — where the likes of Edu Manzano, Catriona Gray, and Jo Koy were honored — two months before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

