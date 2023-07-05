Home  >  Life

Statement of ABS-CBN on the passing of Mario Dumaual

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 05 2023 08:21 PM | Updated as of Jul 05 2023 08:22 PM

Here is the statement of ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN News on the passing of veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual.

Statement of ABS-CBN on the passing of Mario Dumaual

 

Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   Mario Dumaual   obit   obituary   showbiz reporter   ABS-CBN   ABS-CBN News  

BRAND NEWS