Prayers sought for Mario Dumaual after heart attack

Veteran ABS-CBN entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual

MANILA — The family of veteran ABS-CBN entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual is asking for prayers for his full recovery after he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized.

According to his son and ABS-CBN News Digital editor Miguel Dumaual, the heart attack occurred last Monday. Mario is still confined in hospital, as of writing.

"Papa’s never once been confined in my 32 years, so this experience has been overwhelming. But us family have kept each other anchored (love you Ma Cherie); our relatives too have been a solid source of strength (thank you Carl for helping align so much to save Papa’s life)," Miguel said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

He thanked those who gave their heartfelt sentiments for his father.

"The constant stream of messages and well wishes for Papa — from his friends in the industry and countless others he’s worked with or briefly encountered, and even kind strangers — they have been a heartwarming reminder of how loved he is. Sorry that I haven’t been able to reply right away to most of the messages; we’re hoping to share better, more encouraging news as Papa recovers," Miguel said.

"For now please keep him in your prayers. We claim that in the coming days, we’ll have more to be grateful for, including having him back home."

According to Miguel, his father's condition has improved and was transferred to a regular hospital room Saturday.

Mario was formally honored earlier this year with a five-point brass star on the Eastwood City Walk of Fame.