Charo Santos, wagi bilang Best Actress sa The EDDYS

MAYNILA -- Tinanghal na Best Actress si Charo Santos at Best Actor si Christian Bables sa katatapos lang na 5th The EDDYS (Entertainment Editors' Choice) ng Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd).

Nagwagi si Charo para sa pelikulang "Kun Maupay It Panahon" at si Christian para sa "Big Night."

Matagumpay ang idinaos na Gabi ng Parangal sa Metropolitan Theater (MET) kagabi, Nobyembre 27, kung saan itinampok na host si Boy Abunda habang ang singer-songwriter namang si Ice Seguerra ang direktor ng event na ibinalik ang kislap ng showbiz awards night pagkatapos ng halos tatlong taon dahil sa pandemya.

Big winner din sa The EDDYS Choice ang "On The Job: The Missing 8" na nakopo ang walong tropeo kabilang na ang Best Director para kay Erik Matti, Best Supporting Actress para kay Lotlot de Leon at Best Film (Reality Entertainment).

Bukod sa Best Actor, naiuwi rin ng "Big Night" ang Best Screenplay para kay Jun Robles Lana.

Nanalo namang Best Supporting Actor si Mon Confiado para sa pelikulang "Arisaka."

Ginawaran din ng Joe Quirino Memorial Award ang veteran ABS-CBN News at TV Patrol correspondent na si Mario Dumaual. Ang parangal ay inspired ni Quirino na naging entertanment institution sa larangan ng panulat at telebisyon.

Ginawaran din ng Isah V. Red humanitarian award si Roberta Lopez-Feliciano, managing director ng ABS-CBN Foundation Sagip Kapamilya. Si Red ay isa sa founders ng SPEEd na lupon ng mga entertainment editors na may iba’t ibang adbokasiya sa kawanggawa.

May Parsons, Pinay na nag-administer ng unang COVID-19 vaccine sa UK, telecom executive Monday Gonzalez and Eugene Asis, pinuno ng SPEEd, ginawad ang special award kay Roberta L. Feliciano ng ABSCBN Sagip Kapamilya. PHOTO: SPEED

At tulad ng mga nakaraang taon, naging highlight ng Gabi ng Parangal ang pagbibigay ng 5th The EDDYS sa mga movie icons na sina Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Phillip Salvador, Roi Vinzon, Alma Moreno, Elizabeth Oropesa, Helen Gamboa, Divina Valencia, at Sharon Cuneta. Sina Phillip, Roi, Alma at Divina lang ang nakarating sa awards night.

Narito ang kumpletong listahan ng mga nagwagi sa ika-5 edisyon ng The EDDYS:

Best Film: "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Director: Erik Matti para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Actor: Christian Bables for "Big Night"

Best Actress: Charo Santos for "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Supporting Actor: Mon Confiado para sa "Arisaka"

Best Supporting Actress: Lotlot de Leon para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Screenplay: Jun Robles Lana para sa "Big Night"

Best Sound Design: Corinne de San Jose para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Musical Score: Erwin Romulo (On The Job: The Missing 8), Cesar Francis Concio (Love is Color Blind), Teresa Barrozo (Big Night)

Best Original Theme Song: "Maghihintay" mula sa "More Than Blue" (words, music and performance by Marion Aunor)

Best Visual Effects: Mothership para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Editing: Jay Halili para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Best Production Design: Whammy Alcazaren para sa "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon"

Best Cinematography: Neil Derrik Bion para sa "On The Job: The Missing 8"

Special Awards:

Joe Quirino Award: Mario Dumaual

Manny Pichel Award: Eric Ramos

Rising Producers' Circle: Rein Entertainment

Producer of the Year: Viva Films

Isah V. Red Humanitarian Award

Roberta Lopez-Feliciano, ABS-CBN Foundation Sagip Kapamilya

Gretchen Barretto

Kris Aquino

Alfred Vargas

Rikki Escudero-Catibog, Kapuso Foundation

Beautéderm Male and Female Faces of the Night: Sean de Guzman and Alexa Miro