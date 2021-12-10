Photo from Nadine Lustre's Instagram account

It was her dream to live near the beach or mountains and actress-singer Nadine Lustre is getting both in Siargao where she is spending most of her time lately.

In a vlog of Dr. Aivee Teo, Lustre admitted that she has been residing in Siargao at her own place in the famous tourist spot in the country.

According to the actress, she decided to get a place of her own in the island to avoid spending too much for accommodation, especially since she has been staying for months now in Siargao.

“It's so expensive to just get accommodation and then I'm staying there for months, weeks, so it's gonna be super expensive. At saka it's nice to have your own place,” said Lustre, who also revealed that the development came fast.

It was during the last strict lockdown in Metro Manila when Lustre decided to stay in Siargao longer.

“It was just wishful thinking na, like manifesting, like in two years or one year, I wanna be living by the beach. Because that’s near, close to nature, ‘cause that’s where I’m at peace,” she explained.

She went on to share that her stay in the island helped improve her mental health, highlighting the simplicity of life in the province.

“I'm really struggling with my mental health. I don't why... I feel great. I feel like there's a lot of weight that's been lifted, and it just feels like, life in Siargao is so simple. I can go to a carinderia and eat there without any hassle,” she explained.

Lustre realized that she was making her life complicated in Manila and Siargao taught her that she can live simply.

“I love it there because everything is so simple, like no fuss. Everyone knows each other. So you know, when they have parties, basta kilala nila lahat ng tao... It's really nice community,” the singer bared.

“It's really just being in nature. It's really something that my heart and my soul wants.”

Living on the island has also changed her perspective and made her feel connected which changed her aura according to her friends.

“When I started living there that's when a lot of things changed within me and then, my perspective of life as well,” she said. “I feel more grounded. I feel more connected. A lot of my friends have told me that my aura has changed.”

“The island has magic,” Lustre stressed.

However, she made it clear that she will still be returning to Metro Manila from time to time for work.

Earlier this month, Lustre was spotted volunteering for the Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement, along with Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito’s daughter, Ellie.

She just also released a video of her live performance of her breakup single “Wait For Me” in Siargao.

“Wait For Me,” about letting go of a relationship, is officially described as a track that “cuts through the ambiguous as it directly tackles the real-life experience of separating from a lover.”

When the song was released at the end of October, fans of Lustre’s tandem with her former reel and real-life boyfriend James Reid took it as “closure” after they parted ways.

Lustre has since become more open about her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, posting photos of him on social media.

