The Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement had a surprise volunteer recently as actress-singer Nadine Lustre joined the group which also includes Andi Eigenmann and Jake Ejercito’s daughter, Ellie.

Eigenmann took to social media to praise Lustre for volunteering for the SEA Patrol Group of Ellie where she was seen reading environmental books with kids in Siargao.

“Glad to have this island gain someone of great influence, taking her time to support and advocate for such an important cause,” Eigenmann said on an Instagram story.

This was not the first time Lustre joined an environmental group. Last year, she joined a cleanup drive at the Manila Bay with a non-profit organization Planet CORA that supports climate action campaigns.

Earlier this month, Lustre released a video of her live performance of her breakup single “Wait For Me” in Siargao.

The “reimagined” version of the song was filmed during sunset, with Lustre in the water.

The performance video was produced by Careless Music and shot by Josh Chua and Jodee Gustillo.

“Wait For Me,” about letting go of a relationship, is officially described as a track that “cuts through the ambiguous as it directly tackles the real-life experience of separating from a lover.”

When the song was released at the end of October, fans of Lustre’s tandem with her former reel and real-life boyfriend James Reid took it as “closure” after they parted ways.

Lustre has since become more open about her rumored boyfriend, Christophe Bariou, posting photos of him on social media.

She also previously shared a clip of Bariou through Instagram Stories in early November. Around the same time, Lustre’s father Ulysses posted on Facebook photos showing Bariou with their family in Siargao.

The photos were taken at Maison Bukana Resort, which is reportedly owned by Bariou.

To date, Lustre has yet to confirm being officially in a relationship anew, nearly two years after she and her former reel and real-life partner Reid parted ways.

